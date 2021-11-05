Glens Falls Farmers Market moving to Aviation Mall starting Saturday

QUEENSBURY — The Glens Falls Farmers Market will relocate to Aviation Mall beginning this Saturday.

The market will be at the food court area every Saturday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. through April 30.

Over 25 food and craft vendors will be featured each week. Items for sale include vegetables, eggs, cheese, baked goods, artisan breads, dairy products, fresh and dried herbs, spices, soaps, artisan crafts and more, according to a news release. The market will also showcase live music from local musicians each week.

“We are excited to build a new relationship with such a longstanding business as the Glens Falls Farmers Market,” said Aviation Mall General Manager James Griffith in a news release. “We appreciate the opportunity to work together and are grateful to be able to offer the space that will allow the market to grow.”

In the warmer months, the market is housed at the South Street Pavilion. In 2020-2021, the market was housed at Cool Insuring Arena during the colder months. However, the arena has events this season in its facility.

The Glens Falls Farmers Market Association has been around since 1976 and brings locally grown, produced and crafted products to Glens Falls and the surrounding communities. The market is “producer-only,” meaning the people who are selling at the market are also the people who have grown or produced the products.

