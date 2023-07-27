Every Saturday through October, from 8 a.m. to noon, Warren County residents and Glens Falls farmers market customers may drop off their food scraps and other food waste at the market's Zero Waste booth.

Zero Waste Warren County is offering a new composting service free of charge and residents are encouraged to drop off their food scraps and food waste such as fruit and vegetable peels and trimmings, stale bread, and leftovers. No meat, fish, bones, dairy, liquids, oil, or cooking grease are accepted. The market is located at 19 South Street.

Awareness will be the first goal of the project.

"I think for the first few months, we will be collecting some but it’s mostly about letting people know about it so they can get into the habit of it," Tracy Frisch, coordinator of the Zero Waste’s initiative.

Food scraps and food waste must be free of contaminants, such as paper, plastic, cardboard, metal, glass, twist ties, rubber bands, and stickers. The compost will be distributed, and several produce vendors at the farmers market have offered to take buckets of these food scraps back to their farms to be composted. Alternatively, the food scraps may be fed to livestock such as chickens, Frisch said.

Residents can bring their food scraps in their own reusable containers. A Zero Waste volunteer will inspect the food scraps for contaminants before accepting it.

Frisch said that the establishing Warren County’s first food scrap collection site is a natural outgrowth of Zero Waste’s advocacy and education efforts.

This may complement an effort by Warren County to start an Organic Waste Management program. Three members of Zero Waste Warren County served on the advisory committee for the County’s Organics Management Plan which provides a roadmap for composting food waste.

Another local organization that supports food scrap composting is the Adirondack Compost Education Council, whose main goal is establishing composting capability in the county.

County officials said in an email on Thursday July 27 that the Warren County Organics Management program is "expected to be complete next week." The Department of Public Works is overseeing the planning process, but the Solid Waste Recycling Compliance Coordinator left for another position. The county has yet to find a replacement, and that has slowed the process, the county said.

[Scroll down to see another story on this topic.]

Zero Waste has held other programs thanks to a generous grant for equipment and materials from the Touba Family Foundation, according to Frisch.

"We’ve been using the grant to do community outreach and education. We’ve been going to different events like the Glens Falls Earth Day celebration, the LARAC Festival, farmers markets around the county, talking to people and handing out literature. Some have signed up for our quarterly emails for the Zero Waste group," she said.

Food waste and yard waste make up more than 25% of the nation's garbage, according to Frisch.

Composting keeps food scraps out of the garbage, landfill or incinerator. In many cases, odors, flies, and rodents associated with garbage can be avoided.