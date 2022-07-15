Glens Falls Family Health building on LaRose Street progressing

GLENS FALLS — The skeleton of what will be Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s 22nd brick-and-mortar health center in its service region can be seen by people passing by along LaRose Street and South Western Avenue.

The health center will add to the coverage already in place in the Glens Falls and Queensbury areas. Glens Falls Family Health will join the Health Center on Broad Street Urgent Care and West Mountain Family Health in that corridor of town.

The new building is located across the street from the recently redeveloped apartments at 25 LaRose — the former LaRose Garden Apartments.

Pam Fisher, director of community relations for the health network, said that the new health center will have 18 exam rooms.

She said that the floor plan supports an integrated team care model with nurses, patient service assistants, behavioral health specialists, care managers, advanced practice providers, and physicians working together.

“I was just over there yesterday taking a peek and seeing what it will look like,” Fisher said over the phone on Friday morning. “It’s coming along beautifully from what I can tell.”

Construction crews can be seen putting up the steel on the end of the building that will hold the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly.

The program is a community-based alternative to nursing homes for people above the age of 55 with multiple chronic health conditions who can still live safely in the community.

“We are also preparing the foundation for the medical office building,” Fisher said of the construction crews.

The building was designed with medical residents in mind and will serve as a site for two residents of the new Saratoga Hospital Family Medicine Residency in collaboration with Albany Medical Center and Hudson Headwaters, according to Fisher.

She said the cost of construction is currently $18 million, which does not include architectural or other associated fees. She said that the final total cost could change before the project is completed.

The new health center has an estimated date of completion for August or September 2023.