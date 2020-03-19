Glens Falls family: Getting a test for coronavirus isn't easy

All they wanted was a test.
Glens Falls Hospital has three outdoor testing sites set up. How hard could it be for someone with symptoms to get a test?
For one family, it turned out to be impossible.
Charles Kelsey, 81, has spent most of his life in Glens Falls. Now he lives at the Glens Falls Center. He’s diabetic, blind and unable to move around on his own.
When he spiked a fever on Sunday, March 15, his family was worried. Then he developed a cough. A flu test was performed and came back negative, but a physician examined him and determined he had a wet cough, consistent with pneumonia. Antiobiotics were ordered. The fever went down before spiking again on Wednesday.
At that point, his family began asking for a test for COVID-19. While they knew it would make no difference in treatment, they said, they were concerned, because they did not want the virus to spread through the nursing home.
A nursing home in Washington State has reported 35 deaths as of Wednesday, after the virus spread wildly there before being discovered.
Centers Health Care is all too aware of that and closed its nursing homes to all visitors two days before Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered a ban on visitors at all nursing homes.
Workers are asked to stay home if they develop a fever or cough, but they could still spread the virus before developing symptoms. So the family insisted on a test.
The problem: There are so few tests in the country that they are only given out locally if a doctor prescribes one. People cannot simply drive up to the hospital and get a test.
The idea is that doctors will screen patients, sending home those who are simply afraid they have it and getting tests for those who have symptoms.
Family members felt Charles Kelsey had the symptoms. The doctor did not, because Kelsey's fever subsided for two days before returning, and because his cough was not a dry cough.
Even when the center transported Kelsey to the hospital for tests related to the pneumonia diagnoses, the family couldn’t convince anyone to test him.
Centers officials noted that they monitor Kelsey “on a daily basis” because of his underlying medical conditions.
“Even with the number of underlying conditions, Mr. Kelsey has not shown any signs of COVID-19 or coronavirus whereby he doesn’t have a dry cough, no shortness of breath and a fever that he once had has diminished to normal,” said spokesman Jeff Jacomowitz.
He noted that, every day, a doctor has checked on Kelsey, looking for any sign of the virus.
“On March 16, no fever. Cough developed and tests were administered by the physician. It was found that this was not a dry cough, therefore inconsistent with COVID-19 but consistent with bacterial pneumonia so antibiotics were ordered,” Jacomowitz said. “On March 17, follow-up visit at (Glens Falls Center) by the physician who was made aware of the family’s request for COVID-19 testing. The physician found no acute distress, no shortness of breath, had an ongoing cough, no wheezing and had a temperature 99.8. The physician determined that there’s no indication to perform COVID-19 testing, and continues to monitor Mr. Kelsey.”
His grandson, Justin Boening, was frustrated.
“It’s strange to me that the doctor seems to be indicating that all possible symptoms must present in order for a test to be warranted, especially when the public continues to hear that the virus manifests variously and sometimes asymptomatically,” he said.
He added that a doctor at the hospital acknowledged to him that the pneumonia could be a result of the virus.
“To be clear, we know that a test result will have no impact on my grandfather’s prognosis. We are bringing this situation to your attention out of sense of responsibility. Sending him back to that center, knowing he may have the disease, is to recklessly place an entire at-risk population in danger,” Boening said.
Kelsey’s son, Matthew Kelsey, has been calling him, since visitors are prohibited.
“I asked him how he was and he said, ‘Terrible. I still have pneumonia. It's a little better, but still not good,’” Kelsey said.
He doesn’t understand why doctors wouldn’t test Kelsey, just in case, rather than risk the entire population of the nursing home. The test takes seconds and gathers material from the nose and mouth, which is sent to a lab for results.
“Their response is unfathomable to us,” he said.
