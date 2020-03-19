Glens Falls family: Getting a test for coronavirus isn't easy

Workers are asked to stay home if they develop a fever or cough, but they could still spread the virus before developing symptoms. So the family insisted on a test.

The problem: There are so few tests in the country that they are only given out locally if a doctor prescribes one. People cannot simply drive up to the hospital and get a test.

The idea is that doctors will screen patients, sending home those who are simply afraid they have it and getting tests for those who have symptoms.

Family members felt Charles Kelsey had the symptoms. The doctor did not, because Kelsey's fever subsided for two days before returning, and because his cough was not a dry cough.

Even when the center transported Kelsey to the hospital for tests related to the pneumonia diagnoses, the family couldn’t convince anyone to test him.

Centers officials noted that they monitor Kelsey “on a daily basis” because of his underlying medical conditions.

“Even with the number of underlying conditions, Mr. Kelsey has not shown any signs of COVID-19 or coronavirus whereby he doesn’t have a dry cough, no shortness of breath and a fever that he once had has diminished to normal,” said spokesman Jeff Jacomowitz.