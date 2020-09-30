Glens Falls facing lawsuit over Lake George trolley crash

She also required multiple surgeries, a helicopter transport and inpatient hospitalization and rehab, the claim states.

An initial investigation of the accident last year by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office found that Chawla, who was walking south along Canada Street, ran in front of the trolley outside of a crosswalk as it moved west along Beach Road, and that the vehicle’s operator could not avoid striking her.

Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr did not return a phone call seeking comment on Wednesday.

But in court documents, Chawla and her lawyer, Robert Bruschini of Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, put the blame solely on Rose, the trolley’s operator, arguing that Chawla was a “lawful pedestrian” at the time of the accident.

Rose took her eyes off the road when a passenger on board the trolley asked her a question, according to the lawsuit.

While she was distracted, Rose ran into Chawla’s backpack and she got dragged under the trolley, the lawsuit says. Chawla was standing in the median between the eastbound and westbound lanes of Beach Road at the corner of Canada Street at the time of the accident, according to the lawsuit.