Glens Falls eyes taxi fare increases, income-based tokens for riders

GLENS FALLS — Fifth Ward Councilwoman Mary Gooden has brought forward changes to be made to the city-regulated taxi cab fees and fares. A public hearing on the issue was opened on Tuesday and will close at the Common Council's next meeting on Nov. 22.

The proposed taxi fare would have a $15 base rate.

"The taxi cab laws have not been updated in quite a few years so we did our due diligence to make it feasible for our taxi cab owners so they will be able to sustain in the city," she said.

Gooden provided the council with information of how the taxi cab fares and fees are not in compliance with the council and it is the council's responsibility to keep them up to date.

Inflation hit 2022 hard as the U.S. entered what some consider to be a recession following the pandemic. With the fares not being updated in so long, the prices did not reflect the current state of the market.

"They were at some ridiculous rate of $4 to $5 and we know that it's not sustainable," Gooden said.

Concerns of the price increases have been taken into account by the council for elderly and low-income city residents. Gooden said the council should work toward having a token program to ensure the form of travel remains available to all.

"That's one of our biggest concerns. We're looking at $15 for a fare rate and we want to help the elderly and low-income. We want to go to the different agencies in the area like Catholic Charities or the Salvation Army and see what they need. Once a month, those who use the tokens would come into the city and see (Controller) Susanne Kasitch to cash in. The tokens will also be income-based," she said.

Gooden hopes that citizens will express their concerns before the public hearing ends on Nov. 22.

"I want to do the best that I can for the city," she said.

Gooden said concerns can be brought forward at Tuesday's Special Projects Committee meeting at 2 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall. The public hearing will remain open until the next Common Council meeting on Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Common Council chambers on the third floor of City Hall.