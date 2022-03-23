Glens Falls extends time to reserve reassessment review appointments

GLENS FALLS — Property owners in the city will be able to schedule appointments to review their reassessments until Friday.

Mayor Bill Collins said the city wants to help anyone who is concerned about their new assessments.

"If they’re concerned, we want people to come in and talk to us, we want an open, friendly process. Please come and talk to us. We want to help," he said in a news release.

Susan McEnaney, the city's assessor, announced on Tuesday that property owners in the city will have the opportunity to call KLW Appraisal Group at 518-396-5200 to set up a time to meet with a representative and go over their reassessments. KLW will be available for calls Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Property owners also have the opportunity to submit photos and other information by mail or email to KLW after calling.

Appointments cannot be made by contacting McEnaney.

Representatives from KLW will be available for in-person meetings until Thursday. After that all meetings will be held by phone or through Zoom.

KLW will spend April reviewing and processing the information given by property owners and make adjustments, if appropriate. On May 1, a formal Change of Assessment letter will be sent to owners whose assessments have been changed from the original notice.

If a property owner is not satisfied with the result of the adjusted assessment, they can make a formal grievance with McEnaney after May 1 by calling 518-761-3807, by emailing the office at assessor@cityofglensfalls.com or by mail. Grievances submitted will have a final review in May by the city's Board of Assessment Review.

If property owners miss the April 1 deadline for informal reviews or the May 1 deadline for formal grievances, they are still able to contact the Assessor's Office for information and assistance.

A final Grievance Day will be held on May 24 for property owners to challenge their assessment before the Board of Assessment Review. Final Rulings based on information submitted during May and on Grievance Day will be sent by letter in late June or July.

McEnaney said that the goal is to keep the number of people who attend Grievance Day in person low. She said that people should only attend if they have anything of great importance that needs to be added to their grievance.

"The process will go a lot faster if people aren’t reiterating what they have already submitted to the Board of Assessment Review," she said.

