Glens Falls extends tax breaks for Park Street project

GLENS FALLS — Increased construction costs brought on by disrupted supply chains led the city to increase and extend a series of tax breaks awarded to a multimillion-dollar renovation project along Park Street two months ago.
Members of the Industrial Development Agency on Thursday granted EASM Holdings, the real estate holdings company owned by developer Elizabeth Miller, a mortgage tax exemption on any additional loans needed to cover the estimated $1.7 million cost increase for the mixed-use project currently under construction at 15-25 Park St.
Miller has already borrowed $2 million for the project, which includes 10 apartments on the 16,000-square-foot building’s two upper floors and a market on the first. Construction is now expected to cost $4.8 million.
In addition, a sales tax exemption originally approved for $70,000 on $1 million of construction materials has been increased to $175,000 on $2.5 million of materials. The project’s completion date has also been pushed back until June 30, 2022.
Judy Calogero, head of the city’s IDA, said the increased costs are attributable to supply chain interruptions brought on by the pandemic, but noted contractors discovered additional work that had previously gone unnoticed prior to construction.
Still, she said the project will bring new development in an area of the city that has been overlooked.
“Ultimately, it’s a good project in an area of town that I think needs some work,” she said. “Since work is already underway, I think it’s a good sign, too.”
Miller purchased the building, which sits across the street from the Park Theater, in 2019 for $500,000, according to Warren County property records. She began renovations to the building last year, shortly after gaining Planning Board approval in July.
In May, the IDA approved a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for the project totaling $602,795 in savings over a 10-year period. The terms of the PILOT have not been altered.
Under the agreement, Miller will pay a base value of $228,000 for the first five years of the agreement and will make the same payment plus 50% of the increased assessed valuation attributable to renovations for the last five years.
In addition to the tax breaks, the project was one of eight businesses to be awarded a deferred loan last month as part of start-up business program created using funds from the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, a $10 million state grant awarded in 2016 to rehab portions of the downtown area and spark economic development.
Miller will receive $40,000 in funds to purchase new equipment for the market she plans to open on the building's first floor.
She did not return a call seeking comment.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.