Glens Falls extends tax breaks for Park Street project

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Ultimately, it’s a good project in an area of town that I think needs some work,” she said. “Since work is already underway, I think it’s a good sign, too.”

Miller purchased the building, which sits across the street from the Park Theater, in 2019 for $500,000, according to Warren County property records. She began renovations to the building last year, shortly after gaining Planning Board approval in July.

In May, the IDA approved a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for the project totaling $602,795 in savings over a 10-year period. The terms of the PILOT have not been altered.

Under the agreement, Miller will pay a base value of $228,000 for the first five years of the agreement and will make the same payment plus 50% of the increased assessed valuation attributable to renovations for the last five years.