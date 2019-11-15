QUEENSBURY — It was a gift that will keep on giving.
The Glens Falls Elks Lodge 81 and The Car Shoppe of Lake George teamed up for the first time to give a van to a local veteran and her family. It's a new initiative they hope to do annually called the "Keys to Progress Program."
Jeannie Dickinson of the Elks Lodge said Friday the purpose of her organization is to help veterans and children, and Friday's event was the perfect example of that.
"For us, it was like a complete circle of what we're trying to accomplish at the Elks Foundation," Dickinson said.
Not only did they help U.S. Army veteran Cathryn Charette with a new, used car, they also helped her family of eight.
Charette served from 2011 to 2015, stationed for two of those years in South Korea. She left the military to take care of her 5-year-old child, who had a hole in her heart.
Charette and her husband, Chris, have six children total, ranging in age from 1 to 13. The couple are currently living in Moreau and had one passenger car. Two car trips are needed to get to church, Chris said, and things get even trickier when going to urgent care or the hospital.
In addition to the 5-year-old, Chris and Cathryn's youngest has experienced numerous health complications, requiring trips to Albany Medical Center and urgent care.
The couple ran into another challenge when their vehicle needed major repairs, forcing them to give it up to a junkyard for $200.
On Friday, Dickinson; Exalted Ruler Johnna Joly; and Chris and Steve Mast, of The Car Shoppe, presented the Charettes with keys to a 2009 Chrysler Town and Country van, complete with an oversized red bow.
"It's a really beautiful thing to team up with the Elks Lodge," said Chris Mast. "We're really proud to be able to help."
"In a van, we can fit everybody where we need to go," Cathryn said.
The Charette children piled into the van, all together in the family car for the first time.
