Glens Falls electric car charging station usage up

GLENS FALLS — The average usage of electric car charging stations has steadily increased over the last year in the city of Glens Falls.

Through the NYSERDA Clean Program grant, the city installed 12 electric car charging stations throughout the city in 2019, each equipped with two charging ports.

"There are a couple of these at Fire Road near the ice rink, one at East Field and one at the Cool Insuring Arena," said Jeff Flagg, director of economic development for Glens Falls.

Flagg and Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins were part of the Sustainable Committee when the city received money from the state to try to reduce the city's carbon footprint in 2019 through a statewide initiative.

The statewide Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% from 1990 levels by 2030 and no less than 85% by 2050.

While creating a more eco-friendly city, Glens Falls also used this initiative as an economic incentive to stir more local business.

Flagg said that visitors could potentially overlook the city if car charging stations were not an option for out-of-town visitors.

"It was hard to measure how the stations were doing in 2020 because everything was shut down because of the pandemic," Flagg said.

It only cost the city a couple of thousand dollars to install — most of it was covered by the state grant, according to Flagg and Collins.

While users are charged per hour to use the stations, it is unclear if the city makes money from them.

"It's not so black and white. The stations might be operating at a nominal cost to the city," Flagg said.

In May 2021, the city recorded a little over 1,500 sessions, or the amount of times charging stations were used during the month, according to data from Flagg. While there was a spike in August of that year — close to 2,500 sessions — there was a significant dip going into September, clocked in at around 1,500 sessions.

As recently as March of this year, there was a spike, revealing the same amount of time as August of last year.

The city of Glens Falls first introduced electric car charging stations in 2017 as a sort of trial run, through a grant the city received through its Department of Economic Development.

These were slightly different, less expensive stations that were connected to electric wiring in the walls of second, third and fourth floors of the Park Street parking garage. These initial stations were free of charge to the user.

Now, the free-standing 220-watt charging stations throughout the city cost around 16 cents per kilowatt-hour to users. According to Flagg, at-home charging stations cost about 12 cents per kilowatt-hour on average.

After eight hours of charging, the public station cost goes up to anywhere between 25 cents to 50 cents per hour.

"We got the charging stations for those who are visiting our city and stayed in the city for at least an hour," Flagg said.

"I also discovered that hospital employees working overnights would charge their cars overnight at the Park Street garage," Flagg added.

City officials hope that their investment through the nominal cost will be recouped through money spent downtown, whether it is to go to eat, see a show at the Charles R. Wood Theater or to see a hockey game.

