QUEENSBURY -- A man who sold large amounts of crack cocaine in Glens Falls last year was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in state prison.
Jimmy C. Smith, 36, pleaded guilty to four felonies in September for two crack cocaine sales during a police investigation in October 2018. He pleaded guilty to two counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced Smith to 15 years in prison to be followed by 3 years on parole, with a recommendation he be allowed to serve it in the state's Willard drug treatment program, which could result in early parole.
Smith has a long criminal record of drug offenses in Warren, Washington and Rensselaer counties, as well as a felony burglary conviction. He was also the victim of a 2009 gang-related stabbing outside a Glens Falls bar.
