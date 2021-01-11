Glens Falls deputy city clerk retires

GLENS FALLS — Longtime Deputy City Clerk Noreen Dove retired from her position with the city on Friday after more than two decades of service to the Glens Falls community.

Mayor Dan Hall praised Dove for her role in providing the public timely information about city government.

“For 23 years, Noreen has been an integral part of our effort to keep the public informed,” Hall said in a news release. “By taking meeting minutes and transcribing those minutes so that the public has access to a current account of meeting proceedings, Noreen has provided an invaluable service for the city.”

Dove was responsible for taking meeting minutes for the Common Council, Board of Public Safety, Recreation Commission and others. Hall described Dove as a dedicated professional who contributed much to city government.

Hall on Friday also announced the appointment of Megan Nolin as the new deputy city clerk to replace Dove. Nolin currently is the city's webmaster and performs other assorted duties in the City Clerk's Office. Nolin will continue in her role as webmaster and will assume the duties of deputy city clerk, effective immediately.