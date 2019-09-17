QUEENSBURY — A Troy man who sold crack cocaine in Glens Falls last fall pleaded guilty to four felony charges Friday on the eve of trial.
Jimmy C. Smith, 36, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to two felony counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance for crack sales last October.
He was to stand trial in the case starting Monday, but opted to plead guilty and accept a 15-year state prison term to be followed by 3 years on parole, provided he can get into the state's Willard Correctional Facility treatment program. That program allows for early parole if he completes it.
If the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision does not allow him into the program, he will face a five-year prison term.
The guilty pleas were the latest trouble for Smith, who has a long criminal record of drug offenses in Warren, Washington and Rensselaer counties. He was also the victim of a 2009 gang-related stabbing outside a Glens Falls bar.
