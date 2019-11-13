GLENS FALLS — The city is taking a look at whether to raise fares and update regulations governing taxis, after one local cab owner said drivers are not making enough money and are held to higher standards than ride-sharing services like Uber.
The Common Council’s Special Projects Committee will hold a workshop on the issue at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the mayor's second floor conference room.
Queensbury Taxi owner Vance Cohen said the current rates have not changed since 2015. They range from $3.75 to $4.25 per ride depending on what zones of the city the trip crosses.
A ride from Jackson Heights Elementary School to Haviland’s Cove would cost $4.25 for taxis. For that same ride, Cohen calculated that Uber would charge between $8.68 to $13.82, depending on the type of vehicle.
Cohen said a taxi driver who earns a commission would bring home about $5 per hour.
“It’s a challenge to pay our drivers and be able to operate the business with the city rates the way they are. They’re far below minimum wage standards,” he said. “We’re not making any money off anybody doing anything in Glens Falls.”
Cohen’s other suggestions are to allow taxi companies to set higher rates for different-size vehicles and luxury vehicles, as ride-share services do; allow companies to enact surge pricing for high-demand periods; and repeal the regulations that do not allow fares to be charged to children under 10 years of age when accompanied by an adult.
In addition, Uber drivers are not required to obtain a city permit or a Class E license or pay for livery insurance, according to Cohen.
The downside of ride-sharing services, Cohen added, is drivers have to maintain their own vehicles.
Another issue is a lack of dedicated parking spaces for taxis, according to Cohen.
“I would like to see certain spots that are available at all times because it is crowded in Glens Falls for parking,” he said.
He is seeking two dedicated spots on every major street in the downtown area.
In addition, he said the city does not make medical transport companies adhere to the same rules as taxi companies.
Another issue is taxi drivers have to pass Glens Falls city background checks. Ride-sharing services say their drivers all pass background checks.
Cohen said he initially lost business when ride-sharing services were first allowed in July 2017. Some drivers left to become Uber drivers and bought new vehicles. However, Cohen said they found out that they were putting a lot of wear-and-tear on their car and not able to earn enough to make their car payments. Some people even had their cars repossessed.
One concern he has heard expressed is the impact on seniors if the council raises the taxi rates, but he pointed out there are grocery delivery services being offered if people needed groceries.
Cohen said he first raised these issues about a year ago, but the city is finally taking up the matter. So far, he alone is leading the charge.
“It starts with one person and I’m looking out for the 50 employees I have — not to mention the other 100 cab drivers in Glen Falls,” he said.
Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark, who is the chairman of the Special Projects Committee, said Mayor Dan Hall and he agreed it is a good time review the fees and make a recommendation to the council.
Clark said the council will not make any decisions immediately but is going to do its due diligence.
“We won’t come up with a decision at that point in time,” he said. “We want to do a little research, too, on what other communities are charging and see where we stand with that.”
