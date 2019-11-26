{{featured_button_text}}
Downtown protest

A group of supporters of President Donald Trump gather at Centennial Circle in downtown Glens Falls on a Saturday afternoon in September. 

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — The Common Council has postponed Tuesday night's previously scheduled vote on a proposed local law governing political demonstrations.

The move follows a request from the ACLU to review the legislation.

Mike Mender, assistant to the mayor, sent out a notice Tuesday morning saying that per Mayor Dan Hall, the matter was being tabled and no vote would take place.

Hall said Tuesday that the American Civil Liberties Union requested a copy of the proposed legislation last week.

“They haven’t had time to go through it. We’re going to honor their request to give them some time to look at it,” he said.

The Common Council was scheduled to vote on the law that would require groups to give at least 15 days’ notice in advance of a protest. Gatherings where 25 people or more are expected would need 10 days. The city would also require a setback of at least 5 feet from the public road around Centennial Circle and the Civil War monument and mandate that competing groups of demonstrators be at least 30 feet apart from each other.

Violators of the local law, if enacted, could face fines of up to $250 and up to 15 days in jail or “such other penalties afforded by law.”

