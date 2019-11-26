GLENS FALLS — The Common Council has postponed Tuesday night's previously scheduled vote on a proposed local law governing political demonstrations.
The move follows a request from the ACLU to review the legislation.
Mike Mender, assistant to the mayor, sent out a notice Tuesday morning saying that per Mayor Dan Hall, the matter was being tabled and no vote would take place.
Hall said Tuesday that the American Civil Liberties Union requested a copy of the proposed legislation last week.
You have free articles remaining.
“They haven’t had time to go through it. We’re going to honor their request to give them some time to look at it,” he said.
The Common Council was scheduled to vote on the law that would require groups to give at least 15 days’ notice in advance of a protest. Gatherings where 25 people or more are expected would need 10 days. The city would also require a setback of at least 5 feet from the public road around Centennial Circle and the Civil War monument and mandate that competing groups of demonstrators be at least 30 feet apart from each other.
Violators of the local law, if enacted, could face fines of up to $250 and up to 15 days in jail or “such other penalties afforded by law.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.