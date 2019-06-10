{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who fled to California shortly after pleading guilty to a felony drug count more than two years ago was returned to Warren County last week.

Patrick W. Morris, 23, of Orchard Street, had been released on his own recognizance after his 2016 guilty plea to cooperate with Warren County sheriff's officers, officials said.

Instead, Morris disappeared from a halfway house in Saratoga Springs in January 2017, and did not re-surface until he was picked up on a Warren County arrest warrant in the Pacoima area of Los Angeles earlier this spring.

He told Warren County Judge John Hall on Friday that he went to California for "treatment" and did not know an arrest warrant had been issued  for him.

His release conditions were supervision of the Warren County Probation Department, to include no travel that was not approved by the Probation Department.

Morris pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for possession of an unspecified narcotic during a Warren County Sheriff's Investigation.

What drug he possessed was not released, as his case file was ordered sealed by Hall in 2016 because of his cooperation with police. That cooperation was to be ongoing when he decided to head west.

He was extradited back to New York on Thursday.

Morris is being held in Warren County Jail pending further court action, and faces up 2.5 years in state prison.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments