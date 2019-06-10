QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who fled to California shortly after pleading guilty to a felony drug count more than two years ago was returned to Warren County last week.
Patrick W. Morris, 23, of Orchard Street, had been released on his own recognizance after his 2016 guilty plea to cooperate with Warren County sheriff's officers, officials said.
Instead, Morris disappeared from a halfway house in Saratoga Springs in January 2017, and did not re-surface until he was picked up on a Warren County arrest warrant in the Pacoima area of Los Angeles earlier this spring.
He told Warren County Judge John Hall on Friday that he went to California for "treatment" and did not know an arrest warrant had been issued for him.
His release conditions were supervision of the Warren County Probation Department, to include no travel that was not approved by the Probation Department.
Morris pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for possession of an unspecified narcotic during a Warren County Sheriff's Investigation.
What drug he possessed was not released, as his case file was ordered sealed by Hall in 2016 because of his cooperation with police. That cooperation was to be ongoing when he decided to head west.
He was extradited back to New York on Thursday.
Morris is being held in Warren County Jail pending further court action, and faces up 2.5 years in state prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.