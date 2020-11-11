Glens Falls continues Veterans Day ceremony tradition despite rain, pandemic

GLENS FALLS — A brief rainstorm during a pandemic wasn’t enough to keep a small group of veterans from honoring those who had served during a ceremony Wednesday in front of the Victory and Peace monument in Crandall Park.
The annual observance, held by the Glens Falls American Legion Post 233 and the Veterans of Foreign War Post 2475 in Glens Falls, took place as it has every year since 1927, though things looked a bit different this year because of the coronavirus.
Just three dozen gathered in front of the memorial instead of hundreds like in years past. Everyone wore face masks and those in attendance stood 6 feet apart in compliance with state safety protocols.
But even with restrictions in place, the event was still significant, said Robert Zink, commander of American Legion Post 233.
“Despite what’s going on in the world, we continue to do this service here today because we didn’t want to break that tradition of honoring our veterans,” he said.
Zink spent 27 years in the Marine Corps and continued to work for the Marines for nearly two decades after he retired from active duty in 1998.
While reading prepared remarks, Zink began trembling, becoming visibly emotional as rain poured down and he shared stories about what it meant to serve.
He talked about the 1 million veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice and urged the crowd to not forget those who have been injured or are still missing in action. Zink also said it was important to remember families of those who are currently serving.
“We are here to remember,” he said. “We are here to honor … all who have served in the United States military since our country’s founding.”
Elected officials from Glens Falls and Queensbury were also in attendance, including Mayor Dan Hall, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam era on Okinawa, Japan. Hall’s three brothers also served during the same period.
Hall didn’t prepare a speech, instead choosing to “speak from the heart” about those who leave their families behind to serve their country. He added that many veterans remain committed to service and make up an invaluable part of the community.
“They served our country and now they’re serving our communities,” he said. “We need to remember the sacrifices … of the people who went over across the seas and the ones that served and left their families to allow us to spend time with our families, and kept us safe,” he said.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough and retiring Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, were also in attendance.
Also on hand was Rob McAvoy, chaplain of American Legion Post 233.
McAvoy, a retired Army sergeant, said it was important to hold a ceremony despite the circumstances because veterans deserve to be honored for their service.
“It’s nice to know that America cares,” he said.
