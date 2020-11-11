Glens Falls continues Veterans Day ceremony tradition despite rain, pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He talked about the 1 million veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice and urged the crowd to not forget those who have been injured or are still missing in action. Zink also said it was important to remember families of those who are currently serving.

“We are here to remember,” he said. “We are here to honor … all who have served in the United States military since our country’s founding.”

Elected officials from Glens Falls and Queensbury were also in attendance, including Mayor Dan Hall, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam era on Okinawa, Japan. Hall’s three brothers also served during the same period.

Hall didn’t prepare a speech, instead choosing to “speak from the heart” about those who leave their families behind to serve their country. He added that many veterans remain committed to service and make up an invaluable part of the community.

“They served our country and now they’re serving our communities,” he said. “We need to remember the sacrifices … of the people who went over across the seas and the ones that served and left their families to allow us to spend time with our families, and kept us safe,” he said.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough and retiring Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, were also in attendance.