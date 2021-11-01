Glens Falls continues discussions on idea to put solar panels at capped landfill

GLENS FALLS — The city is continuing discussions on an idea to put solar panels at its old landfill on Luzerne Road.

Glens Falls has been talking with a number of companies about putting solar panels on the 18-acre city-owned property that is adjacent to the Northway near Exit 18.

The landfill was capped in 2010.

The city’s Sustainability Committee is studying the issue.

“We had met with a company that has a unique process of putting solar panels over landfills like ours that creates more coverage, so in turn creates more opportunities for us. It was really exciting,” said Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark at the Oct. 26 Common Council meeting.

Clark said the company, which he did not identify, would be able to cover the whole landfill without doing any harm to it.

It would generate electricity for the grid, which could help attract businesses and lower the energy costs at city buildings, according to Clark.

Those discussions will continue at the committee level before being brought to the full council.

The idea of using the landfill for solar energy dates back 2019. However, it was not for the entire property.

A report by the Environmental Protection Agency said that the property would be suitable for a 1.025-megawatt solar farm on 4 acres on the northern and southern ends of the site.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.