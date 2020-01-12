Glens Falls considers raising building permit fees

At a glance

The city is considering raising building permit fees. Here are some highlights with the current fee followed by the proposed fee.

New residential construction: Current: $175; Proposed: 30 cents per square foot;

Addition to residential construction: Current: $125; Proposed: 25 cents per square feet for minimum of $175;

New commercial construction: Current: $200 plus $50 per $10,000 of cost; Proposed: 30 cents per square foot (minimum $250)

New commercial addition: Current: $200 plus $50 per $10,000 of cost; Proposed: $20.25 per square foot (minimum $200).