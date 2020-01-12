Glens Falls considers raising building permit fees

GLENS FALLS — The city is considering raising building permit fees, which have not changed in about 15 years, and officials say do not cover the cost of inspections.
Code Enforcement Officer Kris Vanderzee told the Codes Committee on Tuesday that some of the current fees are set at a flat dollar amount — regardless of the size of the project.
“Some of these commercial projects we’re just getting hammered on and there’s no reason for it,” he said.
The current fees were based upon the cost of the project. For a new buildings or additions, alterations to commercial buildings, the fee is currently $200 plus $50 per $10,000 of cost.
However, the city found it difficult to get a true figure of the cost of these projects.
The proposed fees for a new commercial building would be 30 cents per square foot with a minimum of $250, according to a draft document. For additions or major alterations, it would be 25 cents per square foot with a minimum of $200; and for minor alterations, it would be 20 cents per square foot with a minimum of $200.
Vanderzee said the city wants to keep the fees relatively affordable for residential projects. A new one- and two-family building would cost $0.30 per square foot.
A permit to build a new 1,500-square-foot house would cost $450 under this proposed fee structure compared with $175 in the current system. Contractors have told him that Glens Falls is the cheapest place around to build a house and the new fee puts the city more in line with surrounding communities.
An addition would cost 25 cents per square feet with a minimum charge of $175 compared with $125. An alteration would cost 25 cents per square feet with a minimum charge of $155 compared with a flat $125.
Queensbury’s fees are still higher. A residential addition costs 30 cents per square feet with a minimum charge of $250. For alterations, it is 30 cents per square foot with a minimum of $200.
Vanderzee said he would also like to raise the fees for site plan reviews for commercial projects given the amount of staff time required to attend the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals meetings. The fees for commercial projects would increase from $175 to $300 for site plan review; from $150 to $250 for architectural review; and from $75 to $300 for area variances.
The fee for a site plan review for a residential project would actually decrease from $175 to $100.
Mayor Dan Hall said the city wants residents to upgrade their homes.
“But we don’t want to burden them too much. We’re trying to stay in line with other communities,” he said.
Fire Chief James Schrammel said he would also like to add a fee for people to put up large tents. Fire officials have to inspect the tents to allow occupancy.
“The city should recover the money to make sure it’s done properly,” he said.
Schrammel said he is planning to send four firefighters for a training class in February so they can become certified building inspectors. They will be able to follow up on initial inspections of the code officers.
Vanderzee said this is a good time to update the fees because the city is in the process of implementing new software in the Building and Codes Department.
Hall said he is looking to hire one and hopefully two-part time code officers. Chris Anderson will be leaving in the spring.
Hall said the code fees update could happen in the next couple months.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.