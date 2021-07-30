Glens Falls considering security cameras in Crandall Park

Elizabeth Little Hogan, president of the Crandall Park Beautification Committee, said she believes the issue isn’t unique to Glens Falls and is likely attributable to people not familiar with how to use outdoor public spaces.

“It’s not necessarily just a problem in Glens Falls. Right now it’s a nationwide problem and potentially worldwide because so many more people are using the outdoor amenities and aren’t familiar with how to use them properly, perhaps,” she said.

The Beautification Committee has overseen a number of major projects in the park in recent years, including the rehabilitation of the play courts along Fire Road and the installation of a splash pad and disc golf course.

Hogan said committee members have discussed installing security cameras but did not come to unanimous decision. Several members, she said, expressed concerns about privacy.

"The committee didn't have a recommendation one way or another, but we're definitely thinking about it and wishing we didn't have to think about it," she said.

A decision to install cameras in the park will ultimately be made by the city.

Hogan encouraged anyone who witnesses vandalism to contact law enforcement.