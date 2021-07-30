Glens Falls considering security cameras in Crandall Park

GLENS FALLS — City officials are considering installing security cameras in Crandall Park as a way to deter vandalism after a field was torn up by a vehicle earlier this week.
The incident occurred on Wednesday in a spacious lot just beyond Crandall Pond that leads to Kensington Road School. Mayor Dan Hall said police are investigating the incident.
“It’s really disappointing this happened in this area,” he said.
Hall said there’s no timeline on when the cameras would be installed but he expects the city to act quickly.
“We’ve put cameras in our other parks and now it looks like we have to put them in Crandall Park, which we never had to do because people have always respected the park,” he said.
In 2019, the city installed closed circuit security cameras at Havilland Cove and East Field following a spat of vandalism incidents.
This week’s incident is not the first time Crandall Park has been disrespected by visitors this year.
The city has been working to curtail littering in the park that cropped up in recent months as more people began using the sprawling space amid the pandemic.
Elizabeth Little Hogan, president of the Crandall Park Beautification Committee, said she believes the issue isn’t unique to Glens Falls and is likely attributable to people not familiar with how to use outdoor public spaces.
“It’s not necessarily just a problem in Glens Falls. Right now it’s a nationwide problem and potentially worldwide because so many more people are using the outdoor amenities and aren’t familiar with how to use them properly, perhaps,” she said.
The Beautification Committee has overseen a number of major projects in the park in recent years, including the rehabilitation of the play courts along Fire Road and the installation of a splash pad and disc golf course.
Hogan said committee members have discussed installing security cameras but did not come to unanimous decision. Several members, she said, expressed concerns about privacy.
"The committee didn't have a recommendation one way or another, but we're definitely thinking about it and wishing we didn't have to think about it," she said.
A decision to install cameras in the park will ultimately be made by the city.
Hogan encouraged anyone who witnesses vandalism to contact law enforcement.
Asked if she had any message for would-be vandals, Hogan was clear.