Glens Falls Community Gardens available to families, groups, businesses
0 comments

Glens Falls Community Gardens available to families, groups, businesses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dig in

Sagamore Street community garden in Glens Falls is seen. Local community gardens have been around for 100 years at least.

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Community Gardens at Sagamore Street and East Field allow people to plant their own raised-bed gardens to enjoy vegetables, herbs and flowers.

Organizers say the community gardens give parents a chance to help children learn to enjoy their vegetables by growing their own.

Beds are open to individuals, families, youth groups, civic organizations and local businesses, whether you’re an experienced gardener looking for a place to grow produce or a novice wanting to learn the basics of gardening.

Both sites are equipped with water, tools and a small shed.

The site coordinator is a master gardener available for workshops, guidance and consultation.

If interested, contact the Recreation Department by email at recreation@cityofglensfalls.com or at 518-615-0446.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Black Lives Matter March in Glens Falls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News