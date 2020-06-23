Glens Falls Community Gardens available to families, groups, businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Community Gardens at Sagamore Street and East Field allow people to plant their own raised-bed gardens to enjoy vegetables, herbs and flowers.

Organizers say the community gardens give parents a chance to help children learn to enjoy their vegetables by growing their own.

Beds are open to individuals, families, youth groups, civic organizations and local businesses, whether you’re an experienced gardener looking for a place to grow produce or a novice wanting to learn the basics of gardening.

Both sites are equipped with water, tools and a small shed.

The site coordinator is a master gardener available for workshops, guidance and consultation.

If interested, contact the Recreation Department by email at recreation@cityofglensfalls.com or at 518-615-0446.

