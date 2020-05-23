Glens Falls community comes out to support food drive benefiting veterans

For village of Lake George resident DeeDee Diccicco-Craft, who donated several grocery bags of canned goods, the community's showing is an example of why she loves living in such a close-knit community.

"That's what I love about living here," she said. "It's an amazing community; people always come together."

Saturday marked V&CHC's second food drive in the Capital Region. A similar event was held at Crossgates Mall in Guilderland earlier this month, and drives are being planned for Schoharie and Schenectady counties in the coming weeks.

"Right now the mall is closed, so it's our opportunity to let our community members come in and utilize our space," James Griffith, the general manager of Aviation Mall, said of the event's origins.

Griffith said the mall plans to partner with V&CHC and other organizations serving veterans in the future.

"This will be a launching point for us to do more of these events with veterans in the community," he said.

The support is welcome for veterans like Ken Winchell, who enlisted in the Marine Corps shortly after 9/11 and retired in 2013.

"When you see a community come together like that, especially over a vast area like the Capital Region, it speaks volumes," said Winchell, who serves as the director of Veterans Services for Washington County.

