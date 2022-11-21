Glens Falls Common Council to vote on city budget Tuesday night

GLENS FALLS — The proposed 2023 city budget will go before the Common Council to be voted on Tuesday following a 7:20 p.m. public hearing on the spending plan in the Common Council chambers.

The budget totals $22.6 million, an increase of $590,885 compared to 2022's budget. Mayor Bill Collins said that the council has been working to keep the budget low.

"This is taxpayer dollars and every penny needs to be looked at," he said.

Part of the increase is to cover the cost of insurance.

"We have to spend $311,788 in health insurance alone. The liability insurance for our benefits is approximately $56,000," he said.

The budget reflects two new positions within the city Police Department. One is for a new officer and the other for a social worker. The salaries amount to $115,373, with $70,000 for the social worker.

"We've been trying to hire a full-time social worker for a while now and have been unable to do so. The police officer position was one of two (officer) positions that our chief of police (Jarred Smith) asked for and the Common Council cut one of those requests," he said.

The budget proposes a total $43,000 increase for fuel in the Police Department and Department of Public Works.

In 2022, the city completed a real property assessment of homes, which evened out the assessed values of homes throughout the municipality.

There will be a 2% increase in property taxes amounting to approximately $218,662.

The revaluation comes after 15 years without a citywide reassessment, and real property tax can only increase by 2% in a yearly budget.

"Overall, the city can never raise the total amount more than 2% in any given year," he said.

A chart was provided of the tax breakdown based on a $150,000 home with no exemptions between 2014 to 2023. The city tax rate in the chart is based on $1,000 of assessed value.

The city only makes up a small portion of the rate when compared to the Glens Falls school tax rate, Collins said.

"We don't control the school, county, or library's tax rate. We only have control over the city's rate," he said.

When a citywide assessment occurs, it equalizes the housing market and creates a fair rate for all, according to Collins. Over the last 10 years, some residents have paid less than what their assessment rate now shows and vice versa.

"During the last 10 years in Glens Falls, we've been very proud to say that the only amount that property taxes increased for a $150,000 home went up $237," he said.

As a result of the citywide revaluation, the total assessed value of parcels in Glens Falls increased from $1.06 billion to $1.69 billion in one year. The total assessed value of all parcels in the city increased by 63%.

"The assessed value of homes is what helped the tax rate go down $5," Collins said.

One-third of property-owning residents will see their taxes go down 30%, one-third will see them rise by 30%, and the other third only saw their rate change positively or negatively by 5%, Collins said.

"The ones who are upset and that you hear from are the ones who might have had their property double in price. They might have had a home that for 10 years were paying less than they should have and then when we reassessed, we found their home to be worth $250,000," he said.

"We didn't ask them for any of the money they didn't pay over the 10 years. We are saying now that if your house is $100,000 more we need you to pay the taxes on that."

Collins said no one can afford more when it comes to taxes and he said he feels bad for those who saw an increase.

Collins had meetings with every department head to go over their budgets between August and October before the first draft of the budget was released on Oct. 18. He said he worked closely with the council when they had questions regarding possible areas to cut back on in the budget.

"Their job (the council) is to go through this budget with a fine-tooth comb and cut everywhere they can while representing the people in their wards," he said.

The council will meet and vote on the budget Tuesday evening starting at 7:20 with a public hearing and the regular meeting to take place following the hearing.

"It's an honor to work on such an important document. We fought to keep the property tax under the 2% tax cap and we felt a priority to not spend one bit of tax dollars that we didn't need to and that's why we've had so many meetings with each department," Collins said.

"They (council) are looking at everything, that's their responsibility and they are living up to it."