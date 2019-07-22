GLENS FALLS — The Common Council is set to make final decisions Tuesday night on rezoning requests to allow projects proposed by Stewart’s Shops and Ames Goldsmith to move forward.
Stewart’s wants to rezone two properties at 258 Ridge St. and 260 Ridge St. from residential to commercial. The convenience store wants to combine those lots with the former Time Warner Cable building at 250 Ridge St. to build a larger store with gas pumps.
Ames Goldmsith wants to rezone a vacant parcel at 25 Rogers St. from multifamily residential to light industrial so it can construct a 5,400-square-foot office and shipping/warehouse addition to its facility at 21 Rogers St.
The council was supposed to act on the requests at its July 9 meeting. However, First Ward Councilman Jim Campinell was absent because of a health issue and Second Ward Councilman Bill Collins was out of town on business.
The Stewart’s project, in particular, has generated a lot of opposition from neighbors, who say the larger store would lead to increased traffic and would change the character of the neighborhood.
Stewart's has agreed to a stipulation that the existing curb cut into Graves Street will be abandoned and egress from the store onto Graves will be restricted to right-turn only.
The meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Common Council chambers.
