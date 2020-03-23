Glens Falls Common Council to broadcast meeting on YouTube

GLENS FALLS — The Common Council will broadcast its Tuesday meeting on YouTube as it is banning the public from attending to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The meeting will start with a public hearing at 7:20 p.m. about the city’s Community Department grant program. Another hearing will take place at 7:25 p.m. about the city’s proposal to remove language about fees from the city building code, so a fee schedule can be adopted by a separate resolution. This is the first step to eventually raising fees.

Anyone wishing to comment during the public hearing or during the regular public comment period of the meeting may do so via telephone by calling 518-761-3805.

City Hall is closed to the public, but all departments are working on a limited basis. In emergency situations, the police and fire departments may be reached by dialing 911.

All payments to the city should be mailed to: City of Glens Falls, 42 Ridge Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

City Court business may be addressed by calling the court at 518-480-6365.

Lawn waste bag pick-up has been suspended until further notice. All City recreation programs, including registration for Summer Kids Club Day Camp, are suspended until further notice.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

