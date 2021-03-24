Glens Falls Common Council tables rezoning request for Larose Street medical facility

“I’d like you guys to do a formal presentation to us, the council, so we have the confidence to move this before the Planning Board. It is a real residential neighborhood and there are concerns about making the whole property commercial,” Clark said.

In order to change the zoning, city code requires a request first be submitted to the Common Council. From there, the council must pass a resolution acknowledging the request, which then sends the proposal to the Planning Board for further review.

After the project is vetted, the Planning Board then sends a recommendation to the Common Council on whether to change the zoning or keep things as they are. A public hearing must then be held before a final resolution can be passed approving the zoning change.

The request for a formal proposal, while not required, does not change the timeline of the proposed project, which wasn’t expected to go before the Planning Board until May.

Christopher Tournier, chief financial officer for Hudson Headwaters, said he had no objections to the presentation, but noted plans for the medical center are still being finalized and may not be ready until late April.