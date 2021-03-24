Glens Falls Common Council tables rezoning request for Larose Street medical facility

GLENS FALLS — The city’s Common Council on Tuesday tabled a rezoning request made by Hudson Headwaters Health Network needed to advance a building project on Larose Street.
Council members said they wanted additional information on plans to construct a more than 30,000-square-foot medical facility at the location.
Several council members expressed concerns about rezoning the two tax parcels that make up 38 Larose St. for commercial use so the health-care provider can construct a 36,000-square-foot medical office and separate pharmacy building.
The 4.48-acre property — which has been owned by Hudson Headwaters since 2012 — is located in a residential neighborhood just behind the Hannaford Plaza along Broad Street between South Western Avenue and Larose Street.
Several medical offices sit adjacent to the property, which is now used as a playing field, including Gateway Dermatology and a pediatrician office along South Western Avenue.
Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark said he is a strong supporter of Hudson Headwaters, but asked for a formal presentation on the proposed project so he could have a better understanding of how the plans will impact the residential neighborhood.
He also raised concerns about having a commercially zoned property in the neighborhood should the facility ever be shuttered or relocated.
“I’d like you guys to do a formal presentation to us, the council, so we have the confidence to move this before the Planning Board. It is a real residential neighborhood and there are concerns about making the whole property commercial,” Clark said.
In order to change the zoning, city code requires a request first be submitted to the Common Council. From there, the council must pass a resolution acknowledging the request, which then sends the proposal to the Planning Board for further review.
After the project is vetted, the Planning Board then sends a recommendation to the Common Council on whether to change the zoning or keep things as they are. A public hearing must then be held before a final resolution can be passed approving the zoning change.
The request for a formal proposal, while not required, does not change the timeline of the proposed project, which wasn’t expected to go before the Planning Board until May.
Christopher Tournier, chief financial officer for Hudson Headwaters, said he had no objections to the presentation, but noted plans for the medical center are still being finalized and may not be ready until late April.
Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid asked Hudson Headwaters to further examine if changing the zoning on both parcels is needed for the project.
“If possible, maybe you could parse out the request,” she said. “That might sit better with the residents who have surrounding properties.”
Plans currently call for a 36,347-square-foot medical complex that will include primary care offices and an elderly care program, though Tournier said the project is being narrowed down and will likely be closer to 30,000 square feet.
“We’re in that phase of it’s nice to have everything you want, but then there’s that reality of the size, certainly for the neighborhood, and of cost,” he said.
A separate building will house a 2,550-square-foot pharmacy.
Hudson Headwaters has operated a 10,000-square-foot primary care facility on Broad Street since the 1990s. An urgent care center also operates out of the same facility, which sits just behind the Stewart’s shop at the intersection of Broad Street and Hudson Avenue.
But the health network has outgrown the facility, which handles 50,000 patient visits a year.
The proposed Larose Street complex would eventually take the place of the Broad Street facility, while the urgent care center will be moved to a separate facility near Northway Exit 18 in Queensbury.
When it comes of the new facility, Tournier said Hudson Headwaters is looking to be good neighbors and is open to receiving feedback on the project.
"We’re navigating something that’s foreign to us at this point,” he said. “The feedback is welcome. I think in the end, we generally try to have great projects and recognize that there is a residential neighborhood surrounding it. We want to be good neighbors, hopefully.”
Hudson Headwaters is expected to present its plans to the Common Council on April 13 at 7:30 p.m.
