Glens Falls Common Council sets hearing on zoning change for Hudson Headwaters project

GLENS FALLS — Residents will have a chance to weigh in next month on a request by Hudson Headwaters Health Network for a zoning change to build a 30,000-square-foot medical complex along Larose Street.

The Glens Falls Common Council on Tuesday voted to set a public hearing for Nov. 9 at 7:25 p.m. in Common Council chambers.

Hudson Headwaters wants to change the zoning of a 4.48-acre parcel at 38 Larose St., near Hannaford Plaza between Larose Street and Western Avenue, from residential to cultural professional. That zoning would permit the construction of medical offices, museums and small offices.

The health organization wants to construct a primary care center and an elder-care program, which aims to keep senior citizens out of nursing homes. The organization wants to move the primary care facilities out of its office on Broad Street and house just urgent care at that site.

The Planning Board on Oct. 5 issued a favorable opinion on rezoning most of the property to cultural professional. However, it did not recommend a second request by Hudson Headwaters to rezone a 0.65-acre part of the property to commercial to accommodate a 2,500-square-foot pharmacy.

Board members were concerned that it was spot zoning to change the designation for just that one piece of land.

Hudson Headwaters could still seek variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals to construct the pharmacy.

If the zoning change is granted, then Hudson Headwaters would need architectural review and site plan approvals by the Planning Board.

The health organization’s original request was to change the zoning of the whole property to commercial. However, the Planning Board in August issued an unfavorable opinion because of concerns of having the high-density zoning district next to a residential neighborhood without any type of buffer. Board members also worried about the future of the property if Hudson Headwaters ever were to leave the site.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.