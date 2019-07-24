GLENS FALLS — After months of debate, the Common Council on Tuesday approved a zoning change that will move forward a proposal by Stewart’s Shops to build a new store at the site of the old Time Warner Cable building.
The council also approved a zoning change for Ames Goldsmith Corp. for its project to expand its facility on Rogers Street.
Stewart’s had requested rezoning of two adjacent properties to the former cable company building at 250 Ridge St. to build a new store with four gas pumps. The two adjacent parcels at 258 Ridge St. and 260 Ridge St., which were home to an accountant’s office and a parking lot, would be included in this new site.
No one spoke at the public comment session, though residents have spoken at prior meetings to express concern that the larger store would increase traffic and change the character of the neighborhood.
The council voted 5-1 to approve the change, with Second Ward Councilman Bill Collins, whose ward the proposal is in, voting in opposition.
Jordyn Conway, who lives on Sanford Street, thanked Collins for his vote during the second public comment session.
Collins said after the meeting it was nice to be thanked. However, he felt very conflicted about his vote. He wants to see the property redeveloped, but said about six people contacted him from the ward supporting the project, compared to 12 to 18 residents in opposition.
Although he does not agree with the opposition, he said he believes he needed to vote the way the majority of the neighborhood told him they wanted him to vote.
“It’s probably the toughest call I’ve had to make,” he said.
Collins believes the Stewart’s project is the best use for the site. The building has been abandoned for many years and is deteriorating. At the new location, the store would be pushed back further from the road and improve safety at the corner, he said.
Company officials have already scaled down the project from its original layout, going from five pumps on two islands to a single four-pump island. They also have agreed to create a landscaped buffer along Graves Street, retain the existing vegetation along Ridge Street and installing a sidewalk around the perimeter of the property.
In addition, Stewart’s has agreed to a stipulation that the existing curb cut into Graves Street will be abandoned and egress from the store onto Graves Street will be restricted to right-turn only.
The project now heads to the Planning Board for site plan review. It is on the agenda for the Aug. 6 meeting, which will take place at 4:45 p.m. in Common Council chambers.
If it is approved, construction would take place over about three months, according to the site plan application. The cost is roughly $1.6 million.
In other business, the council unanimously approved a request by Ames Goldsmith to rezone a vacant parcel at 25 Rogers St. from multifamily residential to light industrial so it can construct a 5,400-square-foot office and shipping/warehouse addition to its facility at 21 Rogers St.
President Frank Barber said previously that the expansion would help to accommodate growth in demand of one of the company’s product lines.
