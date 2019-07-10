GLENS FALLS — The Common Council took no action on two rezoning requests Tuesday night because it was short two members.
The council was set to act on a request by Stewart’s Shops to rezone two properties at 258 Ridge St. and 260 Ridge St. from residential to commercial. The convenience store wants to combine those lots with the former Time Warner Cable building at 250 Ridge St. to build a larger store with gas pumps.
Ames Goldmsith wanted to rezone a vacant parcel at 25 Rogers St. from multifamily residential to light industrial, so it can construct a 5,400-square-foot office and shipping/warehouse addition to its facility at 21 Rogers St.
Mayor Dan Hall said the council was shorthanded because First Ward Councilman Jim Campinell has been dealing with some health issues. Second Ward Councilman Bill Collins was unavailable due to a business commitment.
The Stewart’s project is in Collins’ ward and the Ames Goldsmith project is Campinell’s ward.
The council pulled those resolutions from the agenda and will act on them at the July 23 meeting.
Residents at the meeting continued to express opposition to the Stewart’s project, saying the new store would change the character of the neighborhood and lead to increased traffic.
