Glens Falls Common Council approves city's first dog park

GLENS FALLS — The Common Council on Tuesday approved the establishment of a new dog park at Haviland's Cove and a resident is spearheading the fundraising.

Ward 3 Councilwoman Diana Palmer said the Recreation Committee wanted to make the park a priority this term and resident James Murphy is taking the initiative to raise funds for it.

The park would be in Haviland's Cove and the city Department of Public Works can assist in the effort.

Private funds would be raised.

"It should be very low cost and good for the community," Palmer said.

City Councilman-at-large Jim Clark Jr., who drafted the resolution, said he wanted to make absolutely clear that the city was not fundraising for it.

"We (the city) are not raising the funds through Mr. Murphy. Murphy is doing it on his own," Clark said. "We applaud him for that,"

The dog park will be built where the basketball and tennis courts currently exist, according to the resolution, which also authorizes Murphy to raise the funds.

Clark said there's been a lot of support through people wanting to volunteer and help establish the park.

Mayor Bill Collins said Murphy has worked to establish a previous dog park.

"That's why he's doing it again, because of the past success with the last one," Collins said.

On a Facebook group page called 'Dacks Dog Park, Murphy posted that the passage of the council resolution is the initial step in establishing Glen Falls’ first dog park.

"This comes after six meetings — over Zoom, at City Hall and in the field — with various city officials over the last 20 months," he wrote.

In other Common Council matters:

A resolution to authorize funding for a new software program module, known as SeeClickFix, was approved. It will be added to the city's existing CivicPlus Website to enhance inbound and outbound communication with constituents.

The city will be using $10,481 to replace a decorative pole on Warren Street, between Centennial Circle and Church Street.

The council discussed different potential locations to install solar panels, including East Field Park, Cool Insuring Arena and the wastewater treatment facility.