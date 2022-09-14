Glens Falls Common Council approves a historic revitalization grant; new location for third mural planned

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Common Council unanimously voted Tuesday to approve filing an application for a grant that would restore a historic building at 126 Glen St.

Into its sixth round, the Restore NY grant is used to either restore or demolish historic buildings throughout the state.

Jeff Flagg, the city’s director of economic development, said the program is geared toward helping private developers, although the state has to be the municipal applicant.

Flagg said that the last round of grants was five years ago.

Flagg speculated that the reason for this is that because the Restore NY grant can also be used to demolish buildings, and in the case of a demolition, the city would have the final say on whether a building should be demolished or not.

The property in question, 126 Glen St., was recently purchased by Elizabeth Miller, who also owns The Park Theater on Park Street on the same block, and now most recently, 15-25 Park St., which is being developed into a commercial and residential complex.

The building at 126 Glen St. has been vacant for the last 10 years, and while not in dire shape, items need addressing such as asbestos remediation.

Flagg said the specific dollar amount that would be required based on a letter of intent to completely renovate and update the historic building would be approximately $1.8 million.

No one commented on the proposal at the meeting.

Third mural planned

With the Glen Street mural on the Domino’s building complete, and the 20 Warren St. mural just about complete, discussion for a third mural came up during Tuesday’s meeting.

A third mural was originally planned with the Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant money, but Empire State Development had said the location for it was outside of the new Glens Falls Arts District, and was therefore not eligible for DRI money.

Mayor Bill Collins said that the new location for the mural will be in the alleyway between the Charles R. Wood Theater and Spot Coffee on Glen Street.