Glens Falls Common Council accepts redrawn ward maps for consideration

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls could be on its way to redrawing its five wards for the first time.

The Independent Redistricting Task Force had new ward maps approved for consideration by the Common Council during its meeting on Tuesday night.

Bob Curtis, former city clerk and chairman of the task force, thanked the council for appointing the members of his force. He described the group as “dedicated” and “principled.”

Mayor Bill Collins said that the council wasn’t yet approving the maps and accompanying public referendum to create a new local law that would make the maps official. The resolution passed by the council accepted the maps for consideration, leaving the public comment period open on the matter for two weeks until the next Common Council meeting.

Collins said that he wanted to give the public, the council and members of the county Board of Supervisors a chance to comment on the proposed changes.

“We need to listen to concerns and decide,” he said.

Ben Lapham, Fourth Ward councilman, had some questions about the process. He said that he didn’t remember a time where the council voted on a resolution to accept something for consideration.

Collins responded and said that he wanted the process to be clear, so he wanted the consideration to be put on the record.

Lapham then directed his questions to Curtis. From the beginning of the process, Curtis said that the task force would only be using one criteria for making changes to the ward boundaries — population data.

But Lapham brought up that there was one condition considered where each ward would be guaranteed a slice of the downtown area.

Jim Clark, councilman-at-large, and Curtis both pointed out that condition was included in the resolution that was unanimously approved by the council forming the task force.

Lapham said that the task force also considered where each elected representative, minus the mayor who is elected by the entire city, lived as to keep them in their respective wards.

“That’s something that should have been stated,” Lapham said.

“With all due respect, how would we go through a process whereby Ward 3 and Ward 2 no longer have a council member or a city supervisor,” Curtis said in response.

Lapham said that the solution would have been to pass the findings with the condition that it take effect at the end of the elected term. Curtis pointed out that if they would have done that, the local law would have had to wait three years to be passed.

Lapham said that he would wait the three years.

“Well, I don’t have an answer for you beyond that,” Curtis said.

He said that the task force, comprised of residents Robin Barkenhagen, Connie Bosse, Nancy Kelly, Lee Braggs and Mary DeSantis as vice chairwoman, never thought of doing something other than looking at keeping each representative in their respective ward.

Curtis said that it made the most sense.

“Why is it so bad to look at trying to have representatives? We’re talking about legislative representation here, still living in the Third Ward, and still for the Second Ward. Both at the city level and at the county level,” Curtis said. “That was a no-brainer to us.”

Barkenhagen stepped up to the mic and addressed the council. He said that if a representative would have been moved from their ward during the process it would have seemed political.

The task force was formed and authorized not to take politics into consideration. Curtis acknowledged previously that the panel only used the 2020 Census data when looking at the maps.

“We didn’t want to have any kind of impropriety thrown on us,” Barkenhagen said. “It was clear to us that (leaving representatives in their wards) had to happen.”

Lapham said that he was pointing out that that criteria was not mentioned as a part of the rules when the task force was formed.

Collins stepped in and asked each council member to raise their hand if they were aware that the task force would be keeping city representatives in their respective wards.

Everyone on the council but Lapham raised their hands.

“I think that this is not the proper way to be doing this. I think it should be explicit in the amendment, and I think this is very un-transparent,” Lapham said.

He asked Curtis how many members of the public attended the task force’s meetings. Curtis said none attended in-person, but he was able to bring up the viewership numbers from YouTube.

The task force met weekly five times from April 21 through May 19. The meetings drew a total of 146 YouTube viewers.

Lapham was the only council member who voted against accepting the maps for consideration during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The current and proposed ward maps can be found on the city’s website on the “Document Center” page.

The Common Council’s next scheduled meeting is June 28.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

