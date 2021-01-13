Glens Falls Collaborative unveils restaurant bingo

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Collaborative on Wednesday unveiled a "restaurant bingo" game in a bid draw customers to the city's struggling restaurants, which have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Participants can print their own bingo card off the collaborative's website and mark off each box after either ordering a meal or buying a gift card from the establishment.
Anyone with five boxes in a row will be entered into a weekly drawing to win a $20 gift card to one of the participating restaurants.
All participants must email a copy of their completed bingo card and proof of purchase to ourglensfalls@gmail.com to be entered.
A grand prize drawing will be held on March 1, with the winner receiving an overnight stay and breakfast at The Queensbury Hotel good for two people.
The event will begin Monday and run through Feb. 28.
“We felt it was important to do something that wasn’t going to make more work for any of the businesses, but would still be fun for people to do,” Nancy Turner, secretary of the Glens Falls Collaborative, said in a statement.
The collaborative first unveiled restaurant bingo last spring, when restaurants were ordered by the state to shut down.
But with cases on the rise locally, restaurants are making the decision to either close or switch to a takeout option on their own.
The region has seen a record number of cases and hospitalizations over the past several months.
This week, Davidson Brothers Brewing Co. announced it would be closed for both dine-in and takeout service until further notice.
Craft on 9 also announced a temporary closure last month, while Doc's Restaurant has switched to takeout-only because of the spike in COVID cases.
But even shuttered restaurants are selling gift certificates online, which can be used for playing the bingo game.
The city and the Glens Falls Business Improvement District are co -sponsoring the event.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.