Glens Falls Collaborative unveils restaurant bingo

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Collaborative on Wednesday unveiled a "restaurant bingo" game in a bid draw customers to the city's struggling restaurants, which have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants can print their own bingo card off the collaborative's website and mark off each box after either ordering a meal or buying a gift card from the establishment.

Anyone with five boxes in a row will be entered into a weekly drawing to win a $20 gift card to one of the participating restaurants.

All participants must email a copy of their completed bingo card and proof of purchase to ourglensfalls@gmail.com to be entered.

A grand prize drawing will be held on March 1, with the winner receiving an overnight stay and breakfast at The Queensbury Hotel good for two people.

The event will begin Monday and run through Feb. 28.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We felt it was important to do something that wasn’t going to make more work for any of the businesses, but would still be fun for people to do,” Nancy Turner, secretary of the Glens Falls Collaborative, said in a statement.