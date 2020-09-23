Glens Falls Collaborative to host Halloween House Competition

GLENS FALLS — Residents can now register to compete in the Glens Falls Collaborative's Halloween House Contest, a socially distanced event that will determine who has the "spookiest decorations" in the city.

The contest is limited to Glens Falls homeowners and is similar to the Collaborative's holiday window display competition, according to a news release.

"We had a lot of success with a holiday window display competition during the Christmas season. This is an opportunity for our neighbors to have fun and bond during what has been a difficult year,” Nancy Turner, the Collaborative's secretary, said in a statement.

Residents can vote for the home they believe has the best Halloween decorations from Oct. 1 to Oct. 30. A winner will be announced on Halloween morning via a livestream on the Downtown Glens Falls Facebook page.

Winners will be notified immediately and prizes will be awarded.

Decorations should be rated "PG-13" and must be suitable for most audiences, according to the release.

Judging will only include decorations that are visible from either the street or driveway.

To register your home or vote for your favorite decorations, visit glensfallscollaborative.com.

