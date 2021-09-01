Glens Falls Collaborative postpones Pet Fest, Wing Fest

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Collaborative has postponed two community events until next year in light of scheduling and cost challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Pet Fest and Wing Fest will now take place next spring, because organizers had difficulty securing vendors for the events, according to a news release.

Both events typically take place in the spring but were rescheduled earlier this year because of state pandemic restrictions.

Both events were canceled last year.

Pet Fest, scheduled for Sept. 18, will now take place next May. Wing Fest will take place next April, after being pushed back earlier this year to Oct. 9.

Robin Barkenhagen, the Collaborative's president, said the soaring price of chicken wings also played a role in the postponement of Wing Fest.

The event, which has attracted scores of people in search of wings and live music, is a friendly competition among downtown restaurants to decide who has the best wings.

“With them normally being spring festivals, the committees had trouble securing vendors for a fall event," Barkenhagen said in a statement. "Also, with the high price of wings, we would have had trouble securing enough for that large of a crowd."