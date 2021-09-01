Glens Falls Collaborative postpones Pet Fest, Wing Fest

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Collaborative has postponed two community events until next year in light of scheduling and cost challenges brought on by the pandemic.
Pet Fest and Wing Fest will now take place next spring, because organizers had difficulty securing vendors for the events, according to a news release.
Both events typically take place in the spring but were rescheduled earlier this year because of state pandemic restrictions.
Both events were canceled last year.
Pet Fest, scheduled for Sept. 18, will now take place next May. Wing Fest will take place next April, after being pushed back earlier this year to Oct. 9.
Robin Barkenhagen, the Collaborative's president, said the soaring price of chicken wings also played a role in the postponement of Wing Fest.
The event, which has attracted scores of people in search of wings and live music, is a friendly competition among downtown restaurants to decide who has the best wings.
“With them normally being spring festivals, the committees had trouble securing vendors for a fall event," Barkenhagen said in a statement. "Also, with the high price of wings, we would have had trouble securing enough for that large of a crowd."
The price of chicken wings has risen fast in recent months because of a shortage that had been years in the making but was exacerbated by the pandemic.
An oversupply of chicken wings threatened to disrupt the market in 2018. Production was curtailed to compensate, but when the pandemic hit, a shortage of processing workers coupled with an increase in home demand for the wings resulted in higher prices, according to a report in The Buffalo News.
Chicken wing prices in the last year went from $1.50 per pound to nearly $4.
Meanwhile, pet owners will have to wait a few months before they can parade their pets around downtown.
The event has featured demonstrations with the Glens Falls Police Department's K-9 Unit, agility dog demos, low-cost microchipping, and tutorials on pet first aid, among other things.
The Collaborative has slowly been resuming its annual events this year after canceling most last year. Some festivities hosted by the organization, including the annual Hometown Holidays celebration, were held virtually last year.
But with most restrictions lifted, the organization was able to host Take a Bite this summer, and has plans to host Grandma’s Table, a fundraiser benefiting the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, on Oct. 3.
For more information on Collaborative events, visit: glensfallscollaborative.com.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.