Glens Falls Collaborative moving forward with Take A Bite, Grandma's Table

GLENS FALLS — A year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the Glens Falls Collaborative to cancel its most popular events, the organization is gearing up for a comeback.
The downtown business group is moving forward with plans to hold its annual Take A Bite festival in July, and will hold Grandma’s Table, a fundraiser to promote locally sourced foods, at the end of August, said Robin Barkenhagen, the group's president.
“I anticipate probably a larger response than normal,” he said.
The collaborative typically begins hosting events in the spring but has altered its calendar for pandemic safety concerns.
Pet Fest and Wing Fest, typically held in the spring, will now take place on Sept. 18 and Oct. 9, respectively.
Take A Bite, the weekly summer food festival that promotes local restaurants, will be the first event the organization holds this year.
The event will kick off July 7 and take place each Wednesday through the end of August from 5 to 7 p.m.
Barkenhagen appeared Wednesday before the city’s Board of Public Safety, seeking permission to close a portion of Glen and Ridge streets to traffic so patrons can stay socially distant during the event.
The request was denied, but Mayor Dan Hall said if there were any problems with hosting the event, the city would revisit the proposal.
Picnic tables will be set up in City Park to accommodate diners, and a group of around 20 volunteers will be on hand to ensure surfaces are cleaned between seatings, Barkenhagen said.
Restaurant owners will place tables outside their establishments as usual, but marks will be made on the sidewalks to keep people far enough apart.
Everyone will have to wear a mask when not eating.
“It’s going to be a lot of work, but we’re looking forward to actually being able to do it,” Barkenhagen said.
Sign up for the event should begin next week, and a map with participating restaurants will be distributed later.
Take A Bite brings scores of people into downtown, helping restaurants and other businesses in the area.
The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The collaborative put together a safety plan, but county and city officials decided it couldn’t take place because of capacity limits imposed by the state.
Barkenhagen said he’s hopeful protocols will improve as the vaccine rollout continues.
The collaborative is also moving forward with preparations for Grandma’s Table on Aug. 22 along Park Street.
The city, this week, approved a road closure so the event can take place outside the Park Theater.
In the past, Grandma's Table was hosted on Maple Street outside the Queensbury Hotel, but a decision to relocate was made after staff at the Park Theater expressed interest in getting involved in events downtown, Barkenhagen said.
A capacity limit will probably be set this year, and patrons will be seated at several smaller tables as opposed to one large table as in the past.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts organization, Barkenhagen said.
The collaborative also has plans to bring back its annual Halloween celebration, Boo 2 You, in October, and will host the Hometown Holidays celebration.
“We really anticipate a lot of interest. People are going to want to get out and enjoy these events, and the collaborative and the volunteers can’t wait to put them on again,” Barkenhagen said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.