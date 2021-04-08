Glens Falls Collaborative moving forward with Take A Bite, Grandma's Table

Picnic tables will be set up in City Park to accommodate diners, and a group of around 20 volunteers will be on hand to ensure surfaces are cleaned between seatings, Barkenhagen said.

Restaurant owners will place tables outside their establishments as usual, but marks will be made on the sidewalks to keep people far enough apart.

Everyone will have to wear a mask when not eating.

“It’s going to be a lot of work, but we’re looking forward to actually being able to do it,” Barkenhagen said.

Sign up for the event should begin next week, and a map with participating restaurants will be distributed later.

Take A Bite brings scores of people into downtown, helping restaurants and other businesses in the area.

The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The collaborative put together a safety plan, but county and city officials decided it couldn’t take place because of capacity limits imposed by the state.

Barkenhagen said he’s hopeful protocols will improve as the vaccine rollout continues.

The collaborative is also moving forward with preparations for Grandma’s Table on Aug. 22 along Park Street.