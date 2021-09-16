Glens Falls Collaborative announces Halloween events

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Collaborative will be bringing back its Halloween House Contest and annual Boo 2 You festival next month.

City residents who decorate their homes for the Halloween season are invited to enter the competition. The deadline to register is Sept. 26.

The Collaborative unveiled the contest for the first time last year in an effort to provide a safe, socially distanced activity for residents in the wake of the pandemic.

"This was such a hit with families last year that we decided to do it again," said Nancy Turner, secretary of the Glens Falls Collaborative, in a statement.

Residents will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite display on the Collaborative's website.

All displays should be PG-13, and judging will include only the portion of the yard or house that is visible from the driveway or street, according to a news release.

The competition is set to run from Oct. 1 to Oct. 29. A winner will be announced on Oct. 30 as part of the annual Boo 2 You festival, which is set to return after last year's pandemic-induced hiatus.