Glens Falls Collaborative announces Halloween events

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Collaborative will be bringing back its Halloween House Contest and annual Boo 2 You festival next month.
City residents who decorate their homes for the Halloween season are invited to enter the competition. The deadline to register is Sept. 26.
The Collaborative unveiled the contest for the first time last year in an effort to provide a safe, socially distanced activity for residents in the wake of the pandemic.
"This was such a hit with families last year that we decided to do it again," said Nancy Turner, secretary of the Glens Falls Collaborative, in a statement.
Residents will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite display on the Collaborative's website.
All displays should be PG-13, and judging will include only the portion of the yard or house that is visible from the driveway or street, according to a news release.
The competition is set to run from Oct. 1 to Oct. 29. A winner will be announced on Oct. 30 as part of the annual Boo 2 You festival, which is set to return after last year's pandemic-induced hiatus.
Details on Boo 2 You, scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m., have yet to be revealed, although the release said additional details are forthcoming.
The Collaborative was forced to cancel a number of events scheduled for the fall due to disruptions brought on by the pandemic.
Wing Fest, Pet Fest and Fit Fest have all been pushed back to next year. The events were canceled last year.
The Collaborative's next event will be Oct. 3, with Grandma's Table, the annual charity lunch benefiting the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council.
For additional information on Collaborative events or to register for the Halloween House Contest, visit: glensfallscollaborative.com.
