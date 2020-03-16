Glens Falls closes in-person access to city offices

GLENS FALLS — The city of Glens Falls offices will be closed to the public starting Tuesday, March 17, and will remain so until further notice, Mayor Dan Hall announced Monday.

City offices will continue to be staffed and residents may conduct business with city departments by telephone, email or regular mail.

This decision is intended to promote “social distancing” during the coronavirus threat and to preserve the health and well-being of city staff and the public, in accordance with CDC and Department of Health recommendations, according to Hall.

Greater Glens Falls Transit continues to operate its regular routes and schedule. Any changes to routes or schedules will be posted on transit’s website: gftransit.org

Glens Falls City Court has moved operations to the Warren County Court complex. The courtroom and court offices in City Hall are closed. Questions regarding City Court issues should be directed to the court by calling its regular phone number: 518-480-6365

Listed below are phone numbers for city of Glens Falls departments:

Police and fire: 911

Water or sewer emergencies: 518-761-3857

Building and Codes: 518-761-3848

Public Works: 518-761-3834

City Clerk: 518-761-3800

Controller/Treasurer’s Office: 518-761-3828

Mayor’s Office: 518-761-3805 or 518 761-3867

Assessor: 518-761-3807

Glens Falls City Court: 518-480-6365

Greater Glens Falls Transit: 518-792-1085

