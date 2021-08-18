Glens Falls City Schools settles lawsuit

GLENS FALLS — The city school district has agreed to settle a 2019 lawsuit filed on behalf of a child struck by a school bus.

Under the agreement, the district or its insurer will pay $7,500, with $2,770 going toward legal fees for the defense.

The remaining balance of $4,730 will be placed in a high yield interest account for the victim, Alexia Murray, according to the Aug. 4 settlement agreement.

The lawsuit dates back to Feb. 9, 2018 when Murray, then 14 years old, was “lawfully on the shoulder of Broad Street” and struck by a school bus attempting to make a right turn onto Fielding Street.

Murray was sideswiped by the vehicle and knocked into a snowbank. She was later taken to Glens Falls Hospital where she was treated for abrasions to her lower left leg.

The school bus operator, Alan Hutchinson, was unaware he had struck anyone and kept driving. He would later pass alcohol and drug screenings.

Hutchinson was also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Haley Winnie, a legal guardian for Murray, filed the lawsuit in November 2019, seeking an unspecified amount of damages, claiming the incident would prevent Murray from “engaging in her normal activities.”