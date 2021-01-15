Glens Falls City School District to begin testing students and staff

Ballston Spa and Glens Falls staff and students were exposed to coronavirus due to a house party held in the home of teachers from both districts.

Queensbury continued to have multiple cases as well, but no buildings are closing because the superintendent is confident that no one is catching the virus from others at school. Three people who were in the high school, two on Jan. 8 and one on Jan. 11, have tested positive.

Vaccine report

In the Capital Region, Glens Falls Hospital has vaccinated the most employees, with 85.5% of its workers vaccinated. At Saratoga Hospital, 69.3% have been vaccinated.

Throughout the Capital Region, 65% of health care workers have been vaccinated, and 11.7% declined the vaccine when they were offered it.

The region is second-highest in getting doses into arms, with 87% of the doses already used and more being used every day. At Saratoga Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital, 100% of the doses allotted have been used. Hudson Headwater Health Network’s Queensbury offices have also used 100% of their doses, and the network’s newest local office, Moreau Family Health, was highlighted as using the fewest of its doses, even though the facility had used 86% of the doses so far.