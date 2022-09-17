Glens Falls City School District plans safer school days

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls City School District held a community meeting on Friday to address new security procedures at the middle and high schools.

After an incident on the first day of school involving a student with BB gun and a middle school student with replica toy gun resulting in a lockdown on Sept. 14, the district instituted book bag checks for all middle and high school students at the Quade Street campus. Students have also been assigned lockers, where backpacks must remain throughout the school day, as they are no longer permitted to be taken from class to class.

Superintendent Krislynn Dengler said that some of the safety measures were already planned, but some were as a result of the recent weapon concerns at the school.

"Safety is a priority to me, just because that's the kind of person I am," Dengler said to the families gathered in the high school auditorium and a little over 100 viewers watching the forum via livestream.

Dengler is new to the district and began her position as the first female superintendent in Glens Falls on July 1. She served as the superintendent of the South Kortright Central School District prior to coming to Glens Falls. Dengler also has experience as an adjunct professor, a principal and elementary school teacher.

The meeting began with a review of the SHELL procedures put in place by the district to handle emergency situations. SHELL stands for shelter/hold-in-place, evacuation, lockout and lockdown. The procedure is available for public viewing on the district website.

The superintendent told the audience she does not have the authority to share information regarding the incidents that took place during the first week of school, but that in similar cases, students have not been allowed to return to campus.

Immediate changes were made after both of the incidents, but the most noticeable changes were implemented after the toy gun was spotted in the middle school. Students were required to comply with bag searches and use the locker assigned to them.

"The lockers are there to use. They should be used. The taxpayers paid for over 1,600 lockers in the high school for only some to be used," Dengler said about the new locker use policy.

Parents and students expressed concerns about medical supplies or feminine hygiene products that needed to be carried with students in the hallway, to which the superintendent said policies would be put in place to allow hygiene products and medical supplies with a parent or doctor note.

Parents also raised concerns about the time-consuming process of bag checks and the possibility of a metal detector wand taking away from learning time.

"We are learning as we go. The second day we did the bag checks, we were much faster than the first," she said. "Middle schoolers were inside before 8:45 (a.m.) and high school was finished by 8:39 a.m. I believe," the superintendent told the crowd.

She said these new safety measures would continue indefinitely and plans would be made for the colder weather, as bookbags are currently checked outside.

One of the new regulations slated for the new school year before the question of safety was raised, is the use of a Raptor ID scanner, which will screen visitors by scanning their government-issued ID and printing a sticker determining whether or not the individual is suited for visiting a school building.

The possibility of ID swipe cards for students and an increased number of law enforcement sweeps were also proposed.

Dengler encouraged families with questions to reach out to her or the school-employed counselors and social workers available to discuss the impact of the recent events.

Dengler has also created a "Superintendent's Cabinet," comprised of 14 students interested in voicing the concerns of their peers that will meet with the superintendent during an agreed-upon lunch period.