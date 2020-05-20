Glens Falls City School District factors potential state aid cut into $46.5 million budget

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls school officials have factored a potential 20% state aid cut into their $46.5 million budget, which was approved Monday by the Board of Education.
The budget increases spending by $1.95 million, or 4.38%. However, the proposed tax levy would stay nearly flat — increasing only by $10,442 to $21.604 million.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that there could be a 20% cut in school aid because of declining state revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bobby Yusko, assistant superintendent for business, said he reduced the amount he included in the budget for Foundation Aid in the budget by $2.76 million to $11.16 million.
When the other aid the roughly 2,000-student district receives for building projects, textbooks, transportation and other expenses is added, the total amount of state aid Glens Falls would receive is just under $18 million — about $1.25 million less than the current year.
Yusko said there are a lot of things are up in the air about funding.
“Let’s try to be as frugal and responsible moving forward, but not be rash in our decisions,” he said.
Yusko said he was reviewing expenses to try to see where the district could tighten the belt. He came up with the idea to spend just over $2 million to pay off one of its bonds early. Then, the district would save the money it would be paying in principal and interest over the next four years.
“We can lower the expenditures going into next year and keep the tax levy essentially flat,” he said.
The district also tried to make some other reductions that would not impact programs.
“Fortunately, we’re in a very good position that we can continue our programming and staffing,” said Superintendent of Schools Paul Jenkins.
Jenkins said the nearly flat tax levy is good for the community at this point.
“We know a lot of people are dealing with loss of jobs, or cutbacks or layoffs, so we want to be cognizant of that fact,” he said.
The district is also tapping $526,000 from its dedicated reserve fund for employee pensions and $3.62 million from its general fund balance.
This is more fund balance that the district planned to use.
Board member Matt Levin said he worried about the amount of surplus the district was using.
“We have to be cognizant that in future years, our reserves will be significantly diminished,” he said.
Also on the mail-in ballot, which are due back to the district on June 9, is a proposition to enter into five-year leases for three 66-passenger school buses at a cost not to exceed $61,000 per year and $305,000 total
Incumbent Board President Timothy Graham and Kelly Culliton are running unopposed for re-election to five-year terms.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
In this Series
2020-2021 school budget votes
-
Glens Falls City School District factors potential state aid cut into $46.5 million budget
-
Fort Edward teachers union makes concessions to save jobs
-
South Glens Falls budget stays under cap
- 15 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.