Glens Falls City School District factors potential state aid cut into $46.5 million budget

When the other aid the roughly 2,000-student district receives for building projects, textbooks, transportation and other expenses is added, the total amount of state aid Glens Falls would receive is just under $18 million — about $1.25 million less than the current year.

Yusko said there are a lot of things are up in the air about funding.

“Let’s try to be as frugal and responsible moving forward, but not be rash in our decisions,” he said.

Yusko said he was reviewing expenses to try to see where the district could tighten the belt. He came up with the idea to spend just over $2 million to pay off one of its bonds early. Then, the district would save the money it would be paying in principal and interest over the next four years.

“We can lower the expenditures going into next year and keep the tax levy essentially flat,” he said.

The district also tried to make some other reductions that would not impact programs.

“Fortunately, we’re in a very good position that we can continue our programming and staffing,” said Superintendent of Schools Paul Jenkins.

Jenkins said the nearly flat tax levy is good for the community at this point.