Glens Falls City School District ensures safety by routine checks

GLENS FALLS — Officers and K-9 units walked the halls of Glens Falls High School and Middle School on Wednesday at the request of school officials.

Glens Falls Police Chief Jarred Smith and Detective Seth French were on scene and oversaw the safety check where nothing alarming was found on either campus.

“The checks are at the request of the school and there are always two checks done during the school year,” Smith said.

The check was assisted by the Warren and Washington counties sheriff’s offices. The safety check consisted of both narcotics and explosive detecting police dogs, according to Smith.

“The school decides when they happen, and they will initiate a lockdown. We collaborate with both the Washington and Warren County Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “The K-9s were there but nothing was found on the premises.”

Smith said it’s about keeping students, staff and faculty safe as well as the community

Following two incidents on Sept. 8 and Sept. 14, including one involving a BB gun, the district initiated backpack searches and posted a school safety progress report on the district's website on Sept. 23.

In the safety progress report from Glens Falls City Schools, Superintendent Krislynn Dengler discussed the steps being made by the district to ensure the safety among students, staff and faculty. Dengler detailed where the district stands at the moment and the progress she would like to see.

“I have been encouraged by the level of support and involvement of parents, guardians, students and staff members to advance our culture of safety. Please continue to reach out, join your building’s Parent Teacher Association, and support our students at every level,” she wrote.

The topic of school safety has also reached Saratoga County after three separate threats were made within 24 hours on Thursday. Two calls were made to law enforcement regarding Ballston Spa High School and one for Schuylerville High School.

“The two threats at the Ballston Spa schools referenced violence by firearms and were made via social media outlets. The threat at Schuylerville High School was made in person directly to other students and also referenced violence by firearms,” according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The National Center for Education Statistics reported an increase in school shootings over the past decade in kindergarten to grade 12 in the U.S. Cyberbullying alone has increased 8% since 2009 to 2010 and there were 93 school shootings with casualties in the 2020 to 2021 academic year.

“The statistics are no doubt going up and thankfully there haven’t been any incidents within the district. There’s been a couple scares but safety checks are what helps keep Glens Falls out of those statistics,” Smith said.