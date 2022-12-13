Glens Falls City School District discusses the effects of mascot mandate

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Board of Education on Monday discussed the changes the district will be making to comply with the state's directive that all schools with a Native American mascot find a replacement by the end of the 2022-23 school year, including prohibiting wearing old athletic gear on school grounds in the near future.

Superintendent Krislynn Dengler said there will be no sales or distribution of leftover or already existing merchandise with the Native American or arrowhead logos.

"No one should be making any purchases with those icons as of now," she said.

Looking down the road, she said the New York State Education Department has created a directive that is under review regarding wearing the old logo on school property.

“Public schools shall prohibit school officers, employees, and all individuals when located on school property or at a school function from utilizing or promoting any indigenous name, logo, or mascot," the directive reads.

Dengler said getting everyone on board with the change could be one of the harder hurdles for the district to jump because school officials do not want to "generate any animosity."

"We love our fans and we want them there," she said. "Once we get our new gear, we need to get it out there and promote it with a super sale price in effort to make it available to everyone."

The state Board of Regents is set to vote in April on the proposed directive, according to district spokeswoman Skye Heritage.

"If adopted at the April 2023 meeting, the proposed amendment will become effective as a permanent rule on May 3," Heritage said in an email.

Dengler told the board in her presentation that the timeline for removing the old Native American logo and arrowheads from the sports uniforms, furniture and buildings is still to be determined.

"Our fields are scheduled to be replaced as a part of the upcoming capital project," she said.

Dengler said that if the district were to not be in compliance with the new mandate, the choice not to cooperate would impact the district's budget by roughly $25 million.

“Should a district fail to affirmatively commit to replacing its Native American team name, logo, and/or imagery by the end of the 2022-23 school year, it may be in willful violation of the Dignity Act," she said.

"The penalties for such a violation include the removal of school officers and the withholding of state aid.”

According to Dengler, half of the district's $50 million budget is funded by state aid.

A student cabinet has been created to help facilitate ideas for a new mascot and identity. The group consists of 10th graders and up that are meeting with the superintendent regularly.

"We want them to be the main drivers. The students are at the the center of the decision," Dengler said.