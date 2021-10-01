Glens Falls City Hall to undergo roof replacement

GLENS FALLS — City Hall is finally getting a new roof.

The Common Council, earlier this month, awarded an $815,000 contract to Titan Roofing of Albany to make the repairs, which will include new asphalt shingles, gutter repairs, copper flashing and new insulation in the building’s attic.

Construction crews will begin installing safety scaffolding around the building on Monday. The scaffolding will allow crews to work and prevent falling debris from injuring pedestrians trying to enter the building.

All entrances will remain open during construction, but the city is asking everyone to pay attention to their surroundings.

Construction on the new roof is expected to be completed next spring.

The roof replacement for the historic building, constructed in 1900, has been a long time coming. A series of repairs has been made over the years, but a full replacement was pushed off because of concerns over the price.