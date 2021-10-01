Glens Falls City Hall to undergo roof replacement

GLENS FALLS — City Hall is finally getting a new roof.
The Common Council, earlier this month, awarded an $815,000 contract to Titan Roofing of Albany to make the repairs, which will include new asphalt shingles, gutter repairs, copper flashing and new insulation in the building’s attic.
Construction crews will begin installing safety scaffolding around the building on Monday. The scaffolding will allow crews to work and prevent falling debris from injuring pedestrians trying to enter the building.
All entrances will remain open during construction, but the city is asking everyone to pay attention to their surroundings.
Construction on the new roof is expected to be completed next spring.
The roof replacement for the historic building, constructed in 1900, has been a long time coming. A series of repairs has been made over the years, but a full replacement was pushed off because of concerns over the price.
Last year, the council approved up to $600,000 in borrowing to complete a series of needed engineering studies on City Hall and a roof replacement on Cool Insuring Arena, which has suffered from a leaky roof for years.
The borrowing also included money for a $229,000 roof-replacement for the recreation center on Fire Road.
On Tuesday, the council increased its initial borrowing by $3 million to cover the cost of both roofing projects.
In June, the city awarded a $1.8 million contract to Titan Roofing to replace the 54,000-square-foot arena roof. The project was expected to cost $2.3 million, according to the completed engineering study.
Cool Insuring Arena is owned by the city, with operational costs covered by the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition. Maintenance expenses, including roof repairs, are paid by the city.
It's unclear when the city will move forward with other repairs needed at City Hall.
An engineering study found the building needs extensive repairs, including new windows and an upgraded heating, ventilation and cooling system.
In total, the study estimated more than $1.7 million in additional renovation costs were needed to fully upgrade the aging building.
