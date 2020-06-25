You are the owner of this article.
Glens Falls City Hall to open Monday
Glens Falls City Hall

Glens Falls City Hall has been closed to the public for nearly three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — City Hall will open its doors to the public for the first time in over three months on Monday. 

Hours of operations will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and visitors will be required to check in at the front desk before proceeding to any department, according to a news release.

City Hall has been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Anyone looking to visit City Court should use the lower, handicapped-accessible entrance on the side of the building facing the Ridge Street parking lot.

Court visitors should take the elevator directly to the third floor and refrain from visiting any other floor, the release said.

