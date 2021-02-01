 Skip to main content
Glens Falls City Hall reopens to public on a limited basis
GLENS FALLS — City Hall has reopened to the public on a limited basis.

City Hall offices had been closed to the public since Dec. 21 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All city personnel are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and accessible by telephone, email or through the city website, www.cityofglensfalls.com.

City Hall is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those visiting City Hall are required to check in at the welcome desk near the front entrance and answer some COVID-related questions, according to a city news release. City Hall visitors must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing. Those who are feeling ill or who have been in contact with any COVID-positive individuals should refrain from visiting City Hall, officials said.

City Hall visitors should enter the building through the main entrance at the front of the building and leave through side entrance facing the Ridge Street parking lot.

Those wishing to interact with City Hall departments before 10 a.m. or after 1 p.m. may do so by email, telephone, regular mail or by using the drop box outside of the main entrance. 

