Glens Falls City Hall now open to the public under normal operating hours

GLENS FALLS — City Hall is once again open to the public during normal business hours after an increase in coronavirus cases prompted city officials to restrict access to the building late last year.

The restored hours were announced Tuesday and are effectively immediately, according to a news release issued by the city.

Visitors must still complete a short COVID-related survey for the purposes of contact tracing and to ensure they have not recently been exposed to the virus before being granted access to the building.

City Hall was closed to the public late last year due to a spike in the number of cases, but reopened with reduced hours earlier this month as cases slowed.

Those looking to stop by City Hall can now do so between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anyone who has traveled to a non-contiguous state or is feeling ill is asked to avoid entering the building.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

