Glens Falls City Hall closing to the public effective Monday to fight COVID-19 spread

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls City Hall is closing its offices to the public effective Monday in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
All city personnel will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and accessible via telephone, email or through the city website, www.cityofglensfalls.com.
Phone numbers for city departments are as follows:
- Mayor’s Office: 518-761-3805
- Controller’s Office: 518-761-3828
- City Clerk’s Office: 518-761-3800
- Assessor’s Office 518-761-3807
- Police and Fire Departments: 911 for emergency calls
- Department of Public Works: 518-761-3834
- Waste & Sewer Departments: 24-hour emergency Number 518-761-3857. Non-emergency calls: 518-761-3850
- Buildings and Codes: 518-761-3810
Those wishing to pay tax or water and sewer bills may do so by mailing them to City Hall, Attn: Controller’s Office, 42 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY 12801; by placing them in the drop box adjacent to the front door of City Hall; or online via the City of Glens Falls website, www.cityofglensfalls.com .
The Zoning Board of Appeals meeting scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m. and the Common Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m. will still be held. Because of COVID 19 restrictions, these meetings are being livestreamed and posted on the city of Glens Falls YouTube channel. The meetings are held with social distancing. The public is asked not to attend unless they are listed on the agenda.
Anyone planning to attend these meetings must have their temperature taken and answer basic questions on COVID-19 before being allowed to attend a meeting.
