Glens Falls City Hall closing to the public effective Monday to fight COVID-19 spread

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls City Hall is closing its offices to the public effective Monday in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All city personnel will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and accessible via telephone, email or through the city website, www.cityofglensfalls.com.

Phone numbers for city departments are as follows:

Mayor’s Office: 518-761-3805

Controller’s Office: 518-761-3828

City Clerk’s Office: 518-761-3800

Assessor’s Office 518-761-3807

Police and Fire Departments: 911 for emergency calls

Department of Public Works: 518-761-3834

Waste & Sewer Departments: 24-hour emergency Number 518-761-3857. Non-emergency calls: 518-761-3850

Buildings and Codes: 518-761-3810

Those wishing to pay tax or water and sewer bills may do so by mailing them to City Hall, Attn: Controller’s Office, 42 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY 12801; by placing them in the drop box adjacent to the front door of City Hall; or online via the City of Glens Falls website, www.cityofglensfalls.com .