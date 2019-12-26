Glens Falls City Court judge seeking Warren County judgeship

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls City Court Judge Gary Hobbs is running for the position of Warren County and Surrogate Court Judge to replace the retiring Judge John Hall.
Hobbs has served as Glens Falls City Court judge since November 2004. He was elected in 2014 as full-time city court judge and since 2015, has been appointed annually to serve as supervising judge and acting County Court judge.
Hobbs said he is running because he has experience of creating court systems including the Opioid Diversion Treatment Court in Warren County in 2017. He assisted Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks in drafting the bill to create the centralized arraignment courts in 2016. He also implemented the plans for Warren and Washington counties.
Rob Smith, principal court attorney for Warren County Court Judge John Hall, announced Wednesday that he is running to replace Hall, who is retiring.
“This program guarantees that a defendant’s constitutional and statutory right to counsel, beginning at the initial arraignment, can be satisfied without the district attorney, public defender and Sheriff’s Department having to travel throughout Warren County to appear at the various local courts for an arraignment,” he said in a news release.
In 2018, he obtained approval for the first-ever driving simulator pilot project, which allowed local residents to reduce or eliminate points on their license and/or fines on traffic tickets by passing an instructional driving simulator program that reinforced driving safety and rules of the road.
If elected, Hobbs said he would like to create a Mental Health Court and a Veterans Court.
“We have a number of men and women coming back who are injured — mentally, emotionally, physically — and if they get entangled in the criminal justice system we owe better to them than just butting them through the normal system. We own them an opportunity to have rehabilitation,” he said.
Also, he believes a Mental Health Court would offer a multi-disciplinary approach to allow these defendants treatment.
He would also like to help the Supreme Court put together an integrated domestic violence court, which would streamline the process where families in this situation have to go through criminal, family and civil matrimonial court to resolve these issues. The court would also save families money at a time when they are already in crisis.
Hobbs said he already has been serving as an acting county court judge since 2015, so he Is not seeking any extra pay or prestige. In this capacity, he is assigned to hear cases in various counties and also supervises and trains town and village judges from around the area.
Hobbs began his career as a trial attorney in 1987 and had 28 years of experience trying more than 200 criminal and civil cases involving homicide, rape, robbery and narcotics, and driving while intoxicated. He also served as a prosecutor. He has also argued more than 70 appeals.
Hobbs is seeking the Republican nomination and being challenged by Rob Smith. Hobbs salary is currently $197,600 under his current role.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.