Glens Falls City Court judge seeking Warren County judgeship

If elected, Hobbs said he would like to create a Mental Health Court and a Veterans Court.

“We have a number of men and women coming back who are injured — mentally, emotionally, physically — and if they get entangled in the criminal justice system we owe better to them than just butting them through the normal system. We own them an opportunity to have rehabilitation,” he said.

Also, he believes a Mental Health Court would offer a multi-disciplinary approach to allow these defendants treatment.

He would also like to help the Supreme Court put together an integrated domestic violence court, which would streamline the process where families in this situation have to go through criminal, family and civil matrimonial court to resolve these issues. The court would also save families money at a time when they are already in crisis.

Hobbs said he already has been serving as an acting county court judge since 2015, so he Is not seeking any extra pay or prestige. In this capacity, he is assigned to hear cases in various counties and also supervises and trains town and village judges from around the area.